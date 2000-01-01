Hiplife musician, Cambodia, known in real life as Kweku Boadi is set to take the music industry to a bang with the release of his second album titled, 'Odja Tanaa'.

Cambodia first released his first project in 2000 title 'Moja shie' but could not attract the necessary attention because it did not receive massive airplay.Currently he is in the studio working tirelessly on the next album.

In an interview with Beatwaves, Cambodia said he believed that the current project would make a break-through this time and cause a stir in the industry since it was well-stuffed with fine tunes and lyrics.

The eight track album, he said, has pulsating songs such as 'Abrabo', 'Toya', 'Rockly', Mr. Otua me tua aboka, 'Tokoro Abogwi' and two other tracks including the title track 'Odja Tanaa'. Most of the songs on the album were recorded by the Hollad Park studio in Accra.

Messages on most of the songs touch on love and life in general.Wait till it hit the airwaves in no time from now,Cambodia stressed. The musician hails from Akyim Apenwa in the Eastern Region. He entered the music industry in 1990 and 'Odja Tanaa' is his second album.

www.ghanaweb.com