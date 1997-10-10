You are here: HomeCountryPeopleSportsCaleb Amankwah

Ghana Famous People

Sports

Caleb Amankwah


BiographyNews
Date of Birth:
1997-10-10
Place of Birth:
Ghana

Caleb Amankwah is a ghanaian footballer who plays for the Aduan Stars.

