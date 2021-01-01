Hon. Alhaji Bukari Ahmadu was born on May 5, 1955 and hails from Bawku in the Upper East Region. He represents the National Democratic Congress, the party of the government in power and can be categorised as majority in parliament. He obtained 34,073 votes out of the 61,381 valid votes cast = 55.5% in the last elections. He holds PGDPE (GIMPA) which he obtained in 1993. He is an Administrator and has worked at Desimone Limited, Accra as the Human Resource Manager/PR Manager before he became an MP. He believes in Islam and married with six children.

