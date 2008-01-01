Brigitte Dzogbenuku is a former Miss Ghana and a female politician. Currently, she is the Presidential candidate for the Progressive People's Party.

Dzogbenuku had her secondary education at Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast. She proceeded to the University of Ghana to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree in Modern Languages.

Dzogbenuku is a columnist at the Graphic Communication Group Limited where she writes for Graphic Mirror under Manners Matter. She was formerly General Manager at the Aviation Social Center. She also worked with Ashanti Goldfields Corporation as well as SC Johnson Wax Ghana.

Dzogbenuku won Miss Ghana beauty pageant in 1991. She also won the Fortune/Goldman Sachs Women's Leadership Award in 2008.

Brigitte Dzogbenuku is the Founder and Executive Director of Mentoring Women Ghana (MWG), which runs programs that inspire and empower young women and girls into making a positive difference in their communities. She won the Fortune/Goldman Sachs Women’s Leadership Award in 2008.

www.wikipedia.com