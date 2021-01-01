Bright, sometimes refered to as Price Bright was the lead singer of one of Ghana's first rap groups BukBak.

In fact Bright's history is indistinguishable from that of his former group BukBak.Brights rise to fame came from the groups 4 best selling albums,and his launch of a solo career stemmed from the disappointing sales of the groups fifth,and last album.

In typical dramatic fashion Bright refused to confirm the rumors of the groups breakup until the release of his first solo album Light over Darkness.His first single Condom was quite controversial and proved to be to forward thinking and socially responsible for the powers that be in the music industry.To this criticism Bright has said that the argument is silly and that like it or not condoms can help prevent the spread of HIV/Aids which has plagued society.

