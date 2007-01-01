Abubakar Saddique Boniface born November 14 1960 is a Ghanaian politician and currently Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President and a former minister for Inner cities and Zongo Development.He was between 2005 and July 2007,Minister of Youth,Labour and Employment(Manpower,Youth and Employment).In August 2007 Boniface joined the Ministry of Water Resources,Public Works and Housing as a government minister .

He obtained a B.a in Social Sciences from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology,a post graduate Diploma from Essex University U.K , an M.A in Economics from the Colchester University U.K,an M.A from Kofi Annan International Peace Training Centre and an M.B.A from Exeter School of Business.

www.ghanaweb.com