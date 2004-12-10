Nii Amugi II is the official title of Simon Nii Yarboi Yartey was born 8 June 1940 and died 10 December 2004, was the Ga Mantse in Ga for 39 years.

Nii Amugi was the sixth child of his father Samuel Nii Ofoli Yartey and the second of mother,Elizabeth Naa Afi Torgbor of Amugi We and Sakumo Tsoshishi respectively.

He attended the Methodist primary school at Kojokrom in the Western Region of Ghana and later continued at Nsawam ECM.He had 8 children, with wife Josephine Yartey.

Nii Amugi II died after a long struggle with ill health. His funeral was attended by former president of Ghana,Jerry John Rawlings, as well as Professor John Atta-Mills, the NDC Presidential candidate for the 2008 general elections,Mr. Edward Doe Adjaho, Deputy Minority leader and Dr. Mary Grant.

