Born Ishmael Hamid, Bollie also spelled Boli is best known for his hit song You may Kiss the Bride. Bollie has said that he found this to be the most interesting part of the wedding ceremony, and therefor wanted to capture it in a song. Bollie also fealt that the song may in some way help preserve what he felt was the decline of marital values.

Interestingly You May Kiss the Bride was used as the team song for Accra Heart of Oak after they won the CAF cup from Kumasi Asante Kotoko; although they did replace the lyric of bride with cup to make it more appropriate.Bollie has produced other tracks; however none have reached the hit status of his first 2005 single You May Kiss the Bride.

