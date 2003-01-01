Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi popularly known as Bola Ray was born March 1 1977 is a Ghanaian radio and television personality and entrepreneur who is the CEO of media conglomerate, EIB Network Group since 2014 and also CEO of Empire Entertainment.

Adisi attended Accra Academy where he had his secondary school education. He proceeded to the University of Ghana Business School where he obtained a Diploma in Public Administration and he pursued a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Central University.In 2015 he graduated with an MBA in Global Business and Sustainability from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan (ALTIS) and the Catholic Institute of Business and Technology (CIBT).he is married to Dorcas Adisi.

He joined Top Radio after Radio Universe, where he hosted ‘Top City Jam’ while still a student at University of Ghana.He was the first African and Ghanaian to host Top of the Pops on BBC Radio.In 2003, he moved to Joy Fm to become the host of the Drive Time Show, leading it to be recognized as the most influential drive time show on radio in Ghana.He is now the host of ‘Revealed With Bola Ray’ for 3 seasons and counting.

Awards

2015 - Best Radio Personality (RTP Awards)

2015 - Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year (RTP Awards)

2015 - Most Influential Young Ghanaian - 2nd Most Influential Personality (Avance Media)

2015 - GUBA Media and Entertainment Award (GUBA Awards)

2016 - MAN OF THE YEAR – COMMUNICATION (Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards)

2017- Individual Philanthropist of the year (NPF-G)

2018- Most Influential Entertainment Personality of the year(Shine Publications)

