Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has been very adventurous, daring and untouchable. He was born at 'Braha Bebu Me' (Dekyemenso) in the Ashanti Region on November 7, 1981 to Christiana Addo and reverend B.O Kuffour. Of his seven siblings, all his sisters and even his mother sung in the church.

At six, he played most of the drums especially the Atumpan in the Juaso-Ashanti Akyem chief's palace where his father used to preside over before accepting Christ. According to him, that inspired him a lot, lyrically.

Right from his basic education days at the State Experimental School (Kumasi) through to the Soul Clinic School (Accra), Garrisson Junior Secondary School (Burma Camp) and Mfantsipim School, Obour never joked with his studies. As the first hip-life artist to reach his level at university, smart-headed Obour combine his tertiary education with music very effectively. Several situations tempted him to choose between education and music.

Just after his secondary school, Obour solicited help from his London-based cousin, J. Amano. Important person in his music career hooked him up to his personal Soul Records label. 'Atentenben' won three awards for Soul Records at the Ghana Music Awards in 2002; including Video of the year. That contributed to Soul Records winning the Record Label of the Year. Same video won the Best at Our Music Awards (OMA) in 2002.

His second album was fueled by the track 'Nana Obour', which was earlier on featured on Soul Records' 'Adakamo' compilation album. The album was titled "Dondo" and featured such classic tunes as 'Mesoodae' and 'Palm Wine'. 'Nana Obour' won the Best Video at both Ghana Music Awards and Ghana Music Awards UK in 2003.

He has a Pub in Osu known as Scores Sports Pub. His Music Production outfit, Adwinfi and Family Tree Entertainment label are doing great.

Obour is a remarkable and intelligent young artist who continues to thrill fans with his eclectic style of hiplife. His thought provoking lyrics and rich roots in culture is unparalleled. His igneous tours and live performances as a rap artiste set him apart from the lot. He's covered almost the whole nation with his music and like Obrafour; he has been used for some national campaigns because of his positive and educative lyrics.He won five awards at the 2005 Ghana Music Awards. His albums include "Atentenben", "Akademu", "Dondo" and "Atumpan". He currently has an amazing new duet album with A.B Crentsil titled, "The Best of the Lifes". His "Konkonti Ba" hit single still remains the favorite of many music lover. He recently released a socially conscious album and project, â€˜One Ghana Peace Project/Obour for President' ahead of the 2008 general elections.

