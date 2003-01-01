Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah born August 29,1980 in Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region of Ghana is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North constituency in the Eastern region of Ghana.She is a member of the National Democratic Congress.She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Zenith University College.And a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accounting from Koforidua Technical University.

In Ghana's 2016 general elections for the Parliamentary seat of Afram Plains, Ms. Mensah pulled a total vote count of 18121 out of 23606 votes casted representing 78.44% to beat Isaac Ofori-Koree of the New Patriotic Party, Cornelius Agbeku of the National Democratic Party,and Micheal Ampontia of the Convention People's Party to win the seat in 7th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

Before she became a Member of Parliament, Ms.Mensah was the Managing Director of BestPat Ghana Limited from the year 2013 to the year 2016. She also served as the Second Deputy Coordinator for the National Youth Employment from 2009 to 2013. Ms. Mensah was also the Gender and Development Coordinator of Ghana Cooperative Credit Union from 2003 to 2005.

