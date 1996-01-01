Chairman Wontumi known in real life as Bernard Antwi Boasiako is a Ghanaian politician and currently the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Chairman Wontumi, he actually attended the prestigious Prempeh College and revealed that he is not illiterate as been peddled around.

Chairman Wontumi said he completed in 1996 and was popularly known among his mates as Benghazi.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman for the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako has revealed that he started building his wealth at a young age, insisting he owns “about 100” houses in Kumasi.

He built his first 25-bedroom house while he was just 22 years.

Wontumi launched a new radio and television station in Kumasi to help propagate the policies and programs of the ruling NPP as the campaign heats up into the 2020 elections.

The Chairman is said to own a Gold mine company in Obuasi.

