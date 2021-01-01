Bernard Ahiafor born February 6 1973 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Akatsi South Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained an O Level from Abor Secondary School,A Level from Keta Secondary School ,a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Ghana,Barrister and Solicitor’s Degree from Ghana School of Law,a Diploma in Insurance from Ghana Insurance College as well as a professional law course from the Ghana School of Law.

