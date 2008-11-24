Berekum Chelsea Football Club is a Ghanaian professional football club based in Berekum, Brong-Ahafo, previously known as Bechem Chelsea Football Club. They compete in the Ghanaian top-flight league called the First Capital Premier League.
The board of directors heeded the advice by the Ghana Football Association to use the name Berekum Chelsea rather than the Bechem Chelsea. The Club was later moved to Bechem, its name was changed to Bechem Chelsea in conformity with its home base.
Coffie, the club's Communications Director said that preparations were underway in developing a football park at Bechem to serve as the team’s home ground.
The club's name and home kit are inspired by Chelsea, the club played at Ohene Djan Sports Stadium for their first Glo Premier League match on 24 November 2008 and won the match with a 3–2 victory against Liberty Professionals.The club started the 2010–11 Ghanaian Premier League season very strong and then eventually went on to win the league.
The Ghanaian Premier League side, have struck a partnership deal with kit manufacturing firm, Puma AG.
CURRENT SQUAD
No. Position Player
1 Ghana GK Tijani Joshua
2 Ghana DF Nicholas Opoku
3 Ghana DF Aikins Asante
6 Ghana MF Richard Adjei
7 Ghana FW Aswiome Fumador
8 Ghana MF Brimah Mohammed
9 Ghana FW Prince Gyamfie
10 Ghana FW Sadick Adams
11 Ghana FW Karim Jabila
13 Ghana DF Kelvin Kusi Poku Boateng
14 Ghana MF Safianu Awudu
16 Ghana DF Richard Adjeii
17 Ghana FW Henneh Augustine
19 Ghana FW Osei Bonsu Festus
20 Ghana MF Gabriel Ayala
21 Ghana MF Abedi Karim
22 Ghana DF Charles Appiah
23 Ghana FW Steven Owusu
24 Ghana MF Sadick Hadji Abubakar
26 Ghana DF Justice Anane p>27 Ghana GK Gideon Ahinkorah
30 Ghana GK John Moosie
45 Ghana MF Seth Appiah
Ghana FW Eric Asiedu
Ghana FW Richard Oti
Ghana FW Ameyaw Collins
Ghana FW Kingsley Osei Effah
Ghana FW Steven Owusu Kaakyire
Management
Chairman: Ghana Obed Nana Nketiah
Vice Chairman: Ghana Francis Adjei Yeboah
Director of Sports: Ghana Ralph Gyambrah
Communications Director: Ghana Isaac Amponsah
Chief Executive Officer: Ghana Nana Kwame Nketiah
Secretary & Assistant CEO: Ghana Tetteh Adu Samuel Sports
Head Coach: Ghana Asare Bediako
Assistant Coach: Ghana Randolph Armah
Head Coach U-20: Ghana Randolph Armah
Assistant Coach U-20: Ghana Gyamfi Bright Sowah
www.wikipedia.com