Benson Tongo Baba born September 23 1948 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Talensi Constituency in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a special teacher’s Cert A from the University of Education Winneba and Pusiga Training College,awarded J.S.C from Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College,P.S.C/C.P.A from Ghana Armed Forces and Command Staff and G.I.M.P.A , Chief Executive Program from G.I.M.P.A and an Advanced Management in Prison Administration from Crown Agents Training Centre, U.K.

www.ghanaweb.com