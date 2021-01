Benito Owusu-Bio born November 1 1968 is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament for the Atwima-Nwabiagya North constituency of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He is also the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources. He obtained a BSc in Land Economy KNUST and an MSoc. Sc. in Hospitality from University of Birmingham, UK .

