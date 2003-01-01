Mr. Ben Hassan Ouattara took over from Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner, whose term of office ended in December 2018.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Ouattara was the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Côte d’Ivoire, and the Chief Executive Officer of SIFAL Lubricant Blending Plant, where he provided thought leadership and operational guidance for the efficient management of these businesses.

Mr. Ouattara brings on board over 25 years of experience in the downstream oil and marine businesses. He was a Naval Commander of Offshore Logistic Support Base and the Captain of Oil Tankers across European and African coasts before joining Shell in 2003 as the Marine Technical Advisor for West Africa. He was later appointed the Shell Group Lead Auditor and following the acquisition of Shell’s downstream businesses by Vivo Energy, he was appointed Vivo Energy’s Head of Marine and Aviation Business for Africa.

In his previous role as the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Côte d’Ivoire, he sustained a strong focus on delivery of results which has since grown and developed the Côte d’Ivoire, business.

Mr. Ouattara is a results-oriented, self-motivated and resourceful Managing Director with a proven ability to develop and strengthen teams in order to maximise company profitability and efficiency.

In an interview, Mr. Ouattara remarked “I am excited about the opportunity to serve in Ghana and look forward to working with the great team that has built a strong and reputable brand over the past 90 years in the oil marketing industry. I hope to contribute meaningfully in helping achieve Ghana’s vision of becoming the petroleum hub for the West African sub-region.

