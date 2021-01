Bede Ziedeng is a Ghanaian politician. In 2008, Bede Ziedeng contested the Lawra-Nandom Parliamentary election on the ticket of the Democratic Freedom Party but lost to Hon. Ambrose Dery of the New Patriotic Party.Bede Ziedeng served as the General Secretary of the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in 2006.

