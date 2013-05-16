Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong,known as Becca,first came into the limelight almost as a contestant in the second season of the hit singing competition, Mentor on TV3.he however turned out the opportunity after qualifying into the final 12 due to certai.

Her debut album, Sugar which was released in 2007, scored several hits in Ghana and across Africa and earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards.She won a Ghana Music Award for Record of the Year. Her hit, You Lied to Me featuring Kwabena Kwabena earned her four other nominations.

She featured Hugh Masekela a great musician from South Africa on her track I love You and he also gave her directions on some of her tracks.Her record label E.K.B Entertainment and Hugh Masekela's Chisa Records in South Africa collaborated and had some world tours and an album as well.Becca released her second studio album Time 4 Me on 16 May 2013. It features guest appearance from 2face Idibia, M.I, King Ayisoba, Trigmatic, Jay Storm and Akwaboah.The album was certified 2x platinum in Ghana. Becca's accolades include one Kora Award, one National Youth Achievers Award, four Ghana Music Awards, and three 4Syte TV Music Video Awards. In 2013, she headlined the annual Girl Talk concert, which started in 2011. Becca was ranked 94 on E.tv Ghana's 2013 list of the 100 most influential people in Ghana She has also collaborated with UK R&B star, Keisha White. She has earned nominations in the upcoming 2008 Kora Awards and Channel O Music Video Awards.

Rebecca Acheampong was born in Kumasi,Ghana.She is the first girl and fifth born of nine children.Becca was quite active in church and school activities during her childhood. Becca is an old student of Morning Star School and Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast and Croydon College in London where she attained her certificate in Child Care and Education.Some of her hit songs include,You lied to Me, Heeyba, Sugar

Becca's second studio album Time 4 Me was released on 16 May 2013.Becca described the album as a musical journey inspired by her thoughts, emotions and beliefs. The album comprises 20 songs and features guest appearances from 2face Idibia, M.I, King Ayisoba, Trigmatic, Jay Storm and Akwaboah.The album produced the singles "Forever", "Push", "Bad Man Bad Girl", "No Away" and "Follow the Leader". Ten thousand copies of the album were given to fans who bought the Thursday edition of Graphic Showbiz newspaper.Time 4 Me was certified 2x platinum in Ghana. Becca went on a nationwide campus tour to promote the album.Becca's 2011 single "Africa Woman" appeared as a bonus on the album; the song is a melodic ode to the strength and character of African women.The music video for "African Woman" was shot and directed in Ghana by Samad Davis; it starts with a quote and transitions into landscape scenes of Becca.

In 2011, Becca released "Forever" and "Push" as the album's lead and second singles. "Push" features guest vocals by King Ayisoba and Trigmatic.The music video for the "Push" was uploaded onto YouTube on 17 May 2011 and features cameo appearances from John Dumelo,Yvonne Okoro and Yvonne Nelson.The album's third single "Bad Man Bad Girl" was released in February 2012; it features vocals by 2face Idibia and was recorded in the summer of 2011.The music video for "Bad Man Bad Girl" was shot in Accra and other parts of Ghana.

The M.I-assisted track "No Away" was released on June 22, 2012, as the album's fourth single.It was recorded in Ghana and Nigeria and mixed in South Africa. The music video for "No Away" was shot in South Africa and uploaded to YouTube on August 12, 2012, at a total length of 4 minutes and 11 seconds. Liquor brand Kasapreko Company Limited and EKB Records spent $50,000 on the video shoot. The production cost for the video made it one of the most expensive videos released by a Ghanaian artist at that time.The video was unveiled during a ceremony at the XL Club in Accra.

On June 17, 2013, Becca released the album's fifth single "Follow the Leader". On June 25, 2013, EKB Records released the music video for her song "Time 4 Me", which was shot in Yokohama and Tokyo.

On April 12, 2014, Becca released her single "Move". It features vocals by South African group Uhuru and debuted on Bola Ray's Drive Time show on Joy FM. It was produced by Kaywa and written by Becca and Kiki Banson.The music video for "Move" was uploaded onto YouTube on May 1, 2014; it features cameo appearances from Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Hugh Masekela.Kwame Dadzie of Flex Ghana reviewed the song and concluded its rhythm is a replica of "Khona".

Becca's upbringing and surroundings influenced her musical and fashion style.She has established a rescue organization which raises funds to help children affected by HIV/AIDS in Ghana.In 2014, she became a Goodwill ambassador for UNAIDS.On September 1, 2009, GLO Mobile Ghana unveiled Becca as one of its brand ambassadors.Moreover, the Ministry of Youth and Sports unveiled her as one of Ghana's official ambassadors for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Becca performed at the Accra International Conference Centre for MTN's Heroes of Change television series finale.On July 26, 2013, she performed with recording engineer Kwame Yeboah (and his Ohia beye Ya band) to launch her second studio album in Accra. On December 20, 2013, she headlined the third edition of the Girl Talk concert, which occurred at the National Theatre of Ghana. On 24 March 2014, Allsports Ghana reported that Becca would perform before the kickoff of Ghana Premier League matches in order to promote the league.

Becca was scheduled to sing Ghana's national anthem at the Baba Yara Stadium during the country's World Cup qualifier match against Zambia in September 2013.Unfortunately,she did not perform due to a directive by authorities in charge of the match.Becca expressed her dissatisfaction at the incident while speaking at the UN Cultural Night,which took place at the Alliance Française in Accra.A spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association told Graphic Showbiz they didn't know arrangements had been made for Becca to sing.

Kiki Banson allegedly divorced his wife in order to marry Becca.The story went haywire after Becca's father reportedly disowned his daughter over her intentions to marry her manager.Becca is married to Nigerian entrepreneur and artist manager Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel; the couple's wedding was held on August 18, 2018 in Accra.She has one child; a baby girl.

