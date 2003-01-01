Barbara Asher Ayisi born on 12th February 1976 in Efutu,is a Ghanaian politician and the Member of Parliament of Cape Coast North Constituency in the Central Region of Ghana.She is a me’75mber of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for Education in Ghana. She is an alumna of Our Lady of Apostles (OLA)College of Education and University of Education,Winneba. She holds a master's degree in English Literature from the University of Cape Coast.

Before her appointment as a member of parliament, she worked as a Form Mistress between 2003 and 2006 with the Ghana Education Service and also as a House Mistress at Wesley Girls’ Senior High School from 2010 to 2016. She is the Deputy Minister for Education in charge of basic schools. She has a foundation called the Barbra Asher Foundation which focuses on reducing the unemployment among the youth in her constituency.

The Barbra Asher Foundation in collaboration with the Cape coast Technical University's Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation has trained over 200 youth in the Cape Coast constituency in entrepreneurial skills.

www.ghanaweb.com