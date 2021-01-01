Albert Ayeh Hanson a.k.a. Ball.J, is a producer and rapper who was born in Accra, Ghana on the 8th of November, 1983.He spent most of his formative years in California – USA. Music was a natural thing for Ball.J besides he spent hours listening to his Dad play music.Often he had no option but to listen as he was grounded and kept indoors for hours.The past few years have been a learning phase for Ball.J.

He plays a lead role in the GH Rap group, the SKILLIONS. Ball J was a pioneering member of the SKILLIONS when began on the campus of Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon.He worked tirelessly with Jay-so, the group's founder to bring SKILLIONS to its feet. Ball J runs a music production unit with Shao-Qan .His beats are adored by Rap lovers.He produces for an array of young talents from the genre of GH Rap through to R & B and other genres of music. Ball holds a Diploma in Business Studies from the Institute of Professional Studies.