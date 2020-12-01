Akosa Agyeman Badu was born on December 25, 1953 in Asante Mampong, Ghana. He is the son of Jones Clifford and Nancy Akosua (Nkrabea) Akosa.

He obtained a Bachelor of Medicine BCh,from the University Ghana, 1979 and Defined contribution plan from University London, 1983.

Married to Maxine Boatemaa Boateng on June 26, 1982 and have two children, Nana Serwa and Fredua Agyeman.

He was a House officer at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana from 1979 to 1980; resident in pathology, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana, 1980-1982; registrar, Royal Postgraduate Medical School/Hammersmith Hospital, London, 1984-1986; senior registrar, Hammersmith Hospital, London, 1986-1990; consultant, director, Whipps Cross Hospital, London, 1990-1995; professor, director, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, since 1996; director pathology, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, since 1996. Consultant St. Bernard's Hospital, Gibraltar, 1988-1990, Worthing (England) Hospital,1986-1990.

Akosa Badu's memberships incude; Secretary Junior Drs., Accra, 1981. Vice chairman Asante Kotoko Society, London, 1993. Member Royal College Pathologists (London), British Medical Association, British Society Dermatopathologists, New York Academy of Sciences.

www.ghanaweb.com