Aziz Abdul Muniru born January 4 1976 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Akan Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained an M.S.C and a B.S.C in Procurement Management from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

He is also a Professional Member (MGhIS) of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors and a Professional Member (MGIOC) of the Ghana Institute of Construction.

