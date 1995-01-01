Ashanti Gold Sporting Club popularly known as AshGold is a Ghanaian football team based in the gold mining town of Obuasi, south of Kumasi the capital of Ashanti Region.The club are currently competing in the Ghana Premier League.

Ashanti Gold SC was founded in 1978 by a group of employees of the Ashanti Goldfields Corporation under the name of Goldfields Sporting Club famously known as Obuasi Goldfields. The employees pleaded with management of AGC to sponsor the team, but they were always refused. The employees continued to pay the salaries and costs for the team and in the 1984 season the club finished as runner-up in the FA Cup. The management took notice and, through their leading shareholder Lonrho, arranged funding and sent an English manager to help the fledgling team. Still, no senior management was brought in to run the club. Because of their success in the FA cup, the team was promoted to Ghana Premier League the most elite football division.

For almost a decade the team struggled due to disorganization, until 1993 when a company official at AGC revamped the club and brought in another English manager. 2004 Obuasi Goldfields Sporting Club Ltd. were renamed AshantiGold Sporting Club Ltd. on April 16 due to AshantiGold Sporting Club's former owners Ashanti Goldfields Corporation.

That next season, AshGold finished third in the division after only Ashanti powerhouses Asante Kotoko. The next year a 13-man Board of Directors was established and AshGold won the league. Over the next two years, AshGold won the league again.

The AshGold has competed in three competitions representing Ashanti. In 1995 the reached the quarter-finals in the African Champions League and in 1996 only into the final 16. In 1997 they were the runners up of the African Champions League.

Ashanti Gold SC has never matched the greatness of their three-year cup run, but have remained a top team in the First Capital Plus Bank Premier League. They continue to produce excellent footballers who have played throughout Europe. AshGold goalkeeper George Owu, joined the Black Stars in their quest for the FIFA 2006 World Cup, but did not appear in a game.

CURRENT SQUAD

1 Ghana GK Robert Dabuo

2 Ghana FW Augustine Sefa

3 Ghana DF Bernard Morrison

4 Burkina Faso DF Henri Traoré

5 Ghana MF Joseph Ato Bissah

6 Ghana DF Shafiu Mumuni

7 Namibia MF Petrus Shitembi

8 Ghana FW Bright Donkor

9 Ghana DF Desmond Agbekpornu

10 Ivory Coast FW Didier Koré

11 Ghana DF Lawrence Lartey

12 Ghana FW Amos Addae

13 Ghana DF Kenedy Appiah (Captain)

14 Ghana DF Joshua Tijani

15 Ghana FW Eric Kwaku Opoku

16 Ghana GK Nana Bonsu

17 Ghana DF Kadiri Mohammed

18 Ghana FW Emmanuel Osei Carlos

19 Ghana DF Daniel Oppong

20 Ghana FW Emmanuel Baffour

21 Ghana FW Ransford Kwakye

22 Ghana GK George Apronti

23 Ghana DF Nafiu Awudu

24 Ghana MF Emmanuel Osei Baffour

25 Ghana MF Sani Ahmed Alhaji

26 Ghana MF Anthony Yerful

27 Ghana MF Francis Adjei

28 Ghana GK Fatau Dauda

29 Ghana DF Osman Basiru

30 Ghana GK Seth Afful

31 Ghana FW Yakubu Mohammed

