Mr. Asante Kwaku Berko is an economist and finance expert, with an extensive experience spanning a period of 22 years in corporate finance and investment. He has a solid history of developing and implementing effective financial models and strategies to achieve organizational objectives.

Mr. Berko’s professional life has seen him occupy various executive positions and perform vital structuring and restructuring roles in globally recognized organizations such as Barclays Capital/ Absa Capital, Credit-Suisse, Ernst & Young, LLP and Goldman Sachs International, London, where he last served as an Executive Director until his appointment to head TOR.

He has earned the recognition for restructuring organizations towards growth and profitability and seeks to use his rich background to position TOR on a sound footing and spur the refinery to greater heights.

Mr. Berko holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Accounting from the University of Hull, M.A. in Economics from Tufts University, Medford Massachusetts, a diploma in Computer Programming and Data Processing, London-College, and has a one-year certificate program in Econometrics and Regression Analysis from York University, Ontario, Canada.

He was awarded a fellowship at Harvard University where he used the opportunity to develop models that help to understand the difference in value between private and public housing projects through independent research.

He joined the Board of Directors of TOR in January 2020.

www.ghanaweb.com