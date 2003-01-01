Asaase Aban is a hiplife group from Ghana made up of Samuel Akman (Yooba B), Richard Danso (Drasty) and Felix Walker (Walker).They formed the group when they were at Apam Secondary School. Samuel Akman was born in Accra on 3rd May 1984 to Mr. Andrews Akman and Mrs. Esther Agyekum. He likes listening to music and rapping and had been performing at functions like Fun World. Richard Danso was also born in Accra on 5th April 1984 but hails from Nkwatia, Kwahu in the Eastern Region. He was born to Mr. Stephen Danso and Mrs. Beatrice Sasu Danso

Their debut album, 'Adwoa Sokode', did very well when it came out in 2003.It enjoyed massive airplay and great sales. They had a long absence from the music scene and re-surfaced in 2007 with 'Nana Yaa'. They have a record label called the Hot Boys Entertainment. Some of the songs are Setey, Ojulo, Logoligi, Nana Yaa, Seplepe, Daben Ba, Odo Yewu, Laimomo, Abaaye, Kane no, Obaa Yaa, Sofose.

