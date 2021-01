Archibald Letsa is a Ghanaian politician and a member of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana. He is the Volta Regional minister of Ghana.

He was appointed by President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo in January 2017 and was approved by the Members of Parliament in February 2017.

Education:St.Peter's Senior high school Nkwatia Kwahu Ghana

