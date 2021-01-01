Like the name suggests, Antwi ne Antwi is made up of blood brothers David Kwasi Okyere Antwi and Michael Kwame Antwi. They are believed to be relatives of Ghana's music maestro, Kojo Antwi. They have created an identity for themselves as traditional artistes, borrowing rhythms from all over Africa including Nigerian juju and Francophone African sounds.

Their unique music is a great blend of hiplife and highlife. Through albums like Sekina, Eye de, Aku sika and Congo Sodja, they have been very consistent and had great airplay. In more recent times they have tried out solo performances but with very little success.

Some of their songs are Congo Sodja, Aisha, Africa, Ngozi, Aku sika, Ajara, African Girls, Made de, Mansah, Fa wo nsa, Akoma, Kwajedu, Jemima, Kaa nyemi, Fine lady, I dey die, Odo nkomo, Maaso mehye bi, O my baby.

