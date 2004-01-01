Anthony Abayifaa N-Yoh Puowele Karbo born August 12 1979 is a Ghanaian politician and member of Parliament. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party and the deputy minister for Roads and Highways in Ghana. He studied at the University for Development Studies,receiving a bachelor's degree in Integrated Development Studies in 2005.

As a student leader,and he rose through the ranks to become the Central Student Representative Council President of the University for Development Studies in 2004. Before then,he was President of Tescon, Navrongo Campus. Karbo also served on the Central Committees of both the National Union of Ghana Students and the University Students Association of Ghana. His performance in these roles earned him an appointment on the Upper West Regional Campaign Team ahead of the NPP 2004 general elections.

In 2006, he graduated with a Masters in Economic Policy and International Business from University of Birmingham.In 2007,at the behest of then flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo Karbo returned to Ghana to pursue active politics and in March 2008, Karbo was appointed a member of the national research team of the New Patriotic Party.He was promoted in December 2008 to be the campaign coordinator for the Vice Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

After the defeat of the Party in the 2008 elections, Karbo returned to the Party’s office and served as a key member of the Party's communication unit. In 2010,Karbo was elected National Youth Organizer of the Party. Karbo held this role until 2012 when he resigned to pursue his bid of becoming the Party's Parliamentary candidate for the newly created Lawra Constituency in keeping with the Party's policy. Unsuccessful in his attempt, Karbo returned to serve as a Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party and Spokesperson for the Vice Presidential Candidate.

Anthony Abayifaa Karbo was first elected to the Parliament of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP in December 2016 after defeating the incumbent Sampson Abu and Upper West Regional Minister Bede Ziedeng. Prior to the elections, many had doubted questioned his chances of success since the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) had held the seat for eight years.

In April 2017, Karbo was appointed as Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways. As Deputy Minister, Karbo chaired the working committee on the Sinohydro deal at the Ministry for Road and Highways, the biggest infrastructure barter in the history of Ghana. Karbo has persistently argued for open partnerships as a way of developing Ghana's road infrastructure.

