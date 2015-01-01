Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Afadjato South Constituency in the Volta Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (Ghana). She was one of the five women elected out of nine that contested during the 2016 general elections in the Volta Region.

She has a BA from the University of Ghana,a Diploma from West Africa Computer Science Institute and has a GCE O'level from Nkonya Secondary School.

She also has an MA in Democracy, Governance, Law & Development from the University of Cape Coast.In 2015, she contested and won th NPP parliamentary seat for the Afadjato South Constituency in the Volta Region and polled 5,138 votes to beat Mr Reuben Kornu with 1,419 votes, Miss Kafui Takyi -1,366 votes, Mr Eben Kay Hodo – 820 votes, Mr Victus Agbesi with 577 votes and Miss Susie Adoboe with 559 votes.

She also advocates for the gender parity issue Ghana is facing and holds the current government of Ghana to redeem his campaign promise of 30% women in his cabinet.

