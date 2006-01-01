Third in a close knit single-parent family of four girls.Both parents are from Kwahu-Obomeng in Eastern Ghana; so "I do consider Obomeng my hometown as well." At 1.88 m (6'2") in height, she is the tallest contestant to enter the 2006 Miss Universe pageant

lost my father when I was 9 years old, and so my mother has been the one to provide a loving, nurturing environment, and a solid foundation for my sisters and myself. Growing up in a household of girls guaranteed that a lot of very interesting things happened, very often! But it was always a happy home filled with lots of laughter.

Angela is currently pursuing a Business Marketing degree at Montgomery College with aspirations of furthering her education to obtain a masters' degree and a career as an international entrepreneur in the beauty and cosmetic industry.

