Alhassan Bashir Fuseini born February 2nd 1956 is a Ghanaian politician ,Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency and the Deputy Northern Regional Minister of Ghana .

He obtained a GCE O Level fro Yendi Senior High School,GCE A Level from T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School,a B.A HONS from the University of Ghana, an M.A from the University of Essex and a Post Graduate Diploma from International Institute of Journalism, Berlin.Alhassan Bashir Fuseini was the Night Editor at the Graphic Group Communications Limited from 1987 to 2012 and an M.P since 2012.

