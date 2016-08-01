Alhassan Andani born 24 November 1960 is a Ghanaian economist and grandson of Naa Andani who ruled Dagbon in the colonial era. He serves as the current chief executive director of Stanbic bank.He holds the position of Chairman of Council for Scientific & Industrial Research, Chairman of SOS Children's Villages Ghana and serves on the board of Gold Fields Limited.

Andani was born in Banvim near Tamale on November 24, 1960.He attended Ghana Senior High School.He then proceeded to the University of Ghana where he received an undergraduate degree in Agriculture. He holds a master's degree in Banking and Finance from Finafrica Institute in Milan, Italy. Andani is also an alumnus of the Oxford Strategic Leadership Programme, and holds an International Management Certificate from INSEAD, Chartered Bank.

Andani began his career at the then SSB Bank Limited in 1984, and then rising through the ranks to become the Regional Project Manager in Upper Regions in 1987. Currently, He holds the position of Chairman of Council for Scientific & Industrial Research, Chairman of SOS Children's Villages Ghana and Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd. He was also appointed by Gold Fields Limited as an independent non-executive director to its Board of Directors on August 1, 2016.

On May 14, 2018, Andani was enskinned as the chief of Pishigu in the northern region. He is the grandson of Naa Andani, who ruled Dagbon in the colonial era; therefore, he is qualified according to the customs and traditions to be enskined the chief of Pishigu.

www.ghanaweb.com