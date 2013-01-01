Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini born September 12 1979 is a Ghanaian broadcast journalist who works at Radio Gold in Accra,where he is the host of two of the station's flagship programs; the morning show called the "Gold Power Drive" and the weekend socio-economic and political current affairs program-Alhaji and Alhaji Talkshow.Suhuyini is a trained teacher.

He holds a B.Sc. Public Administration and an M.Sc. Development Management from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.His career as a radio presenter started at Diamond FM in Tamale before he moved to the capital of Ghana. He had brief stints with Citi FM and Metro TV in Accra before settling with Radio Gold.

He was voted Talk Show Host of the year in 2011,2012 and 2013 by Radio listeners in Ghana at the Ghana Radio and Television Personality Awards.In 2013 he was selected and sponsored by the South Korean government to tour South Korea as part of its Next Generational Leaders from Africa program.He was a delegate at the 2014 International Visitor Leadership Program,a United States Department of State's professional exchange program.He was appointed in 2013 by president John Dramani Mahama as a board member of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) As of 2014 he was the Communications Manager for the National Hajj Council.

