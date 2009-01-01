Alfred Oko Vanderpuije born 4 November 1955 is a Ghanaian Politician.He was the former Mayor of Accra, installed in that office by President John Evans Atta Mills in 2009 and completing his second term in 2017.He is currently the member of parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

He did a 3 year Post Secondary at the Accra Teacher Training College ,obtained a Masters in Education from Mid America Nazarene College and Specialist in Education Administration from the University of Missouri Kansas City,U.S.A.

