Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin born May 27, 1978 is the Member of the Parliament of Ghana for the Effutu constituency,Central Region.Serving also on the committee of Defense and the Interior Finance Committee in Ghana Parliament.

Studied Law at the University of Buckingham,LLB/mgt,(2003-2006),Ghana School of Law, Barrister at Law Cert.(2007-2009),University of Bradford,M.A. Int. Politics & Sec(2009-2010).He was a Principal Postal Officer at the Ghana Post Company Limited from 1999 to 2003,Director at Excel Courier Ghana Limited between 2004 and 2011 and an Associate at Dehenya Chambers from 2010 to 2016 .

