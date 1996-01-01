Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah was born on March 14, 1953.

He attended Acherensua Secondary School from 1964 to 1969 and proceeded to the Institute of Professional Studies to study Accountancy .

In 1975, he enrolled at the North East London Polytechnic, London, and then to the Emile Woolf College of Accountancy, where he obtained qualifications in Accountancy.

The Minister of Energy is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (U.K.) and Member of the Ghana Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Mr Kan-Dapaah has held several positions in private firms and public institutions since 1978. He was an Audit Senior with Pannel Kerr Forster, a chartered accounting firm and was transferred to its Monrovia and London offices between 1978 and 1986.

In January 1987, he was the Head of Audit, Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

He joined the Electricity of Company Ghana as Director of Audit in September 1987 and rose to become the Director of Finance , a position that he occupied for six years.

Mr Kan-Dapaah is also a partner of the Kwesie, Kan-Dapaah and Baah Co., a firm of Chartered Accountants in Accra as well as the managing Consultant of Kan-Dapaah and Associates, a utility consultancy support group.

He was also a part-time lecturer in Auditing at the School of Administration, University of Ghana and Institute of Professional Studies.

In 1996, he was elected as the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, as well as the Vice-President, Association of Accountancy Bodies in West Africa.

Between 1987 and 1995, he held directorship positions at SSB Consumer Credit Limited, Alternate Board Member of Kabel Metal Ghana Limited, and New Times Corporation.

Mr Kan-Dapaah was the Ashanti Regional Representative on the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and member of the Finance and Economic Affairs Committee of the NPP between 1992 and 1996.

He has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Sekyere West Constituency since January 1997.

He won the Afigya-Sekyere seat at the 1996 parliamentary election. He took his seat in January 1997 in opposition and has held his seat in the two subsequent parliamentary elections in 2000 and 2004.

He became Minister for Energy in the Kufuor government after the NPP won power in the 2000 elections.

During the April 2003 cabinet reshuffle, he became the Minister for Communications and Technology. He became the Minister for Interior during Kufuor's second term.

In 2008 he became chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament when the New Patriotic Party lost power.

Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah in 2012 did not contest the elections to become a member of the legislature

