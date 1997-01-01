Albert A. Adu Boahen is Emeritus Professor at the Department of History, University of Ghana. He is Ghana's most renowned historian, also noted for both his political activism and international role as a visiting professor to universities throughout the world,and as a consultant to UNESCO. Amongst his many books and papers on modern and colonial history,he is author of the monographs Mfantsipim and the Making of Ghana: A Centenary History 1876-1976, for which he won the Noma Award for Publishing in Africa in 1997. He was also editor of UNESCO's eight volume History of Africa series.

He was the NPP presidential candidate in the 1992 General Election

Publication

Africa in the Twentieth Century: The Adu Boahen Reader [Academic Literature, Africa World Press, 2004]

Yaa Asantewaa and the Asante-British War of 1900-1 [Academic Literature, James Currey, 2003]

Mfantsipim and the making of Ghana: A centenary history 1876-1976 [Academic Literature, Sankofa, 1996]

Africa Under Colonial Domination, 1880-1935 (General History of Africa, Vol 7)(Paperback - July 1990)

African Perspectives on Colonialism (Johns Hopkins Symposia in Comparative History, No 15)(Paperback - November 1989)

Revolutionary Years : West Africa Since 1800 with James Bertin Webster (Textbook Binding - February 1981)

The Ghanaian Sphinx : reflections on the contemporary history of Ghana, 1972-1987

Noma Award (1997)