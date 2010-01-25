Hon. Akua Sena Dansua is a member of four parliamentary committees, Gender and Children, Public Accounts, Business and Local Government and Rural Development.

She holds an Executive Masters Degree in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a graduate diploma in Communication Studies, University of Ghana, Legon.

Ms. Akua Dansua is a qualified journalist and a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ). She rose through the ranks as a reporter of the then Weekly Spectator to the position of a Deputy Features Editor of the paper until she was called to serve the nation as the District Chief Executive for Kpando during the erstwhile PNDC regime.

She obtained her GCE ‘O’ & ‘A’ level at the Mawuli School.

She had been Technical Advisor to the National Council on Women and Development, Media Consultant, UNDP, 1995 consultant to the UNDP among other roles.

Ms. Dansua was at one time acting Chief Reporter of the Nigerian Reporter newspaper between 1983-1987 and also Electoral Assistant to the Electoral Commission of Ghana from 1979 to 1980.

Ms. Akua Dansua belongs to several civic, social and non-governmental organizations. Among these are African Women Development Fund (AWDF), Ghana, which is local advisor; Chairperson, Advocates for Gender and Development Initiatives-Ghana, an NGO at Kpando, as well as a member of the Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) University College Council, 2005 and board member, Africa in Democracy and Good Governance (ADG), The Gambia.

The MP has received a number of fellowship and scholarship awards. Amongst which she received the Dag Hammarskjold fellow (1991) awarded by the United Nations Correspondents Association for being the most promising journalist from Africa.

She attended the 46th UN General Assembly session in New York in 1991 as her prize.

Ms. Densua was recognised by the Women’s Law and Human Rights Institute of the Art Foundation for her leadership role in the development of women in the country.

She undertook special assignments as member of Commonwealth Observer Team to The Gambia Presidential election in 2006 and member of Ghana’s Parliamentary delegation to the 37th African conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Abuja, Nigeria.

She was the first chairperson of the West Africa Media Network (WAMNET) one time vice-president, Association of Women in the Media (ASWIM) Ghana.

As a journalist she was an executive member of the Parliamentary Press Corps.

Ms. Dansua hails from Botoku in the Volta Region and began her primary education at the Kadjebi-Akan Local Authority Experimental Primary and Middle School.

Her hobbies include social work, listening to music, reading, discussions and browsing the internet.

Ms. Dansua was appointed Minister for Youth and Sports on January 25th 2010 under H. E. President J. E. A. Mills’ Administration.

On the 4th of January, 2011, Ms Akua Sena Dansua was appointed the Minister for Tourism in a Ministerial re-shuffle by President Mills.

