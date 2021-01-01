Violet Bannerman Quaye also knwon as Akosua Vee was born in April 1987,is a fashion blogger,personal and celebrity stylist.

She attaended the Labone Senior High School where she was the protocol prefect .She also had a Secod class upper degree from the Regeat Collge of Science and Technology in Markerting and Computing.

She is currently marrid to Actor and Comedian, Kwame A plus.

Akosua Vee hs worked with many ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown,Nana Aba Anamoah, Irene Logan among many others.

