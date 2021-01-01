Augustine Tawiah born September 27 1961 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament Republic of Ghana representing the Bia West Constituency in the Western Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.He obtained a Doctor of Education Certificate, Master of Theology,a Master of Science from the University of Memphis as well as a Certificate in University Teaching.

He also has a Doctor of Ministry from Harding University,a Master of Arts from Lipscomb University and a Cert-Hr Training from the University of Oklahoma.

www.ghanaweb.com