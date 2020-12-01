Agnes Opoku Agyemang emerged onto the Ghanaian gospel music scene in 2002 with Yi Madesua, and has become a household name today. After a successful debut album, she found reasons to praise God even more and so followed it with the award-winning album, Mensan Makyi in 2003. The title track and lead single enjoyed massive airplay across the country won her the Best Female Vocalist nod at the 2004 edition of the Ghana music awards. She recently released another album, Mehunu Ye Anka which again enjoyed a lot of airplay. Clearly, Agnes has proven herself to be one of the most consummate gospel artists in recent times.

She was born on August 24, 1978 in Kumasi to Simon Opoku Agyeman and Mary Nyarko both farmers from Agona-Jamasi.She had her elementary education in Kumasi and learnt hair dressing afterward. Her singing attributes started when she started singing in church from age twelve, also a very good songwriter by 1998 she had written all her songs and was ready to come out with her maiden album. She is married to Pastor Kudjo minister with Fire chapel in Kumasi.

www.ghanaweb.com