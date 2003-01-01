Afro Moses aka Moses O'Jah, is one of Ghana's most internationally recognized artistes. He has a wealth of concerts and tours in Europe and around the world. He is sometimes labeled as the African James Brown, because his performances are often energetic and sometimes eccentric. He has deep respect for African culture and this takes centre stage in all his music and performances.

He was also involved in the performance and composition of music that featured on the short film Inja, which was nominated for an Academy Award or Oscar in 2003. He performs with his group called Moses Ojah band.

Some of his songs include Debi, No victims, Do Me wrong, Mama Africa, Ka ne Wu, Home Sweet Home, Judas, African market Makola, Yele yele, Dabi Nsroma, Nsama, Nice girl, Highlife carnival.