Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwarzenegger born 14 February 1982, Kumasi, Ghana is controversial Ghanaian media personality.She was the host Okay FM's morning show Yewo krom and UTV Ghana's Kokooko show.She is the CEO of Schwar TV on youtube; the host of The breakfast show and was appointed as the ambassador of Orphans in Ghana by the Association of Children Homes and Orphanages in Ghana. She is also the founder of Leave2Live foundation, a domestic violence support group and the founder of Owontaa Street Ministry,a non profitable organisation that feeds the less privilege in Ghana Afia has also worked for TV Africa and Kasapa FM. She came in to the lime light through the Afia Schwarzenegger TV series produced by Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Her parents are Augustine Agyei and Grace Achiaa. She obtained her basic education at the Ridge Experimental School after which she moved to the Northern Region and enrolled at the Seventh Day Adventist School in Tamale. She schooled in two Senior High Schools (SHS) – St. Louis Girls’ School and KNUST Secondary School, in Ghana.After her divorce from Godson Yaw Boakye, Afia Schwarzenegger had a white wedding earlier in South Africa and a traditional wedding in Accra.This was her third marriage, with reports indicating that it may not be her last.

Afia Schwarzenegger is well-known individual who have attained notoriety for engaging in acts that sometimes outrage, shock, disappoint or divide members of the public.In 2015, she was arrested in Accra for reportedly beating a man who reportedly stole her iPhone.She also made headlines when she engaged the Member of Parliament of Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, in caustic tit-for-tat verbal attacks in the media.Her conduct, subsequently, got her sacked by her employers, Despite Group of companies Afia made headlines when her estranged husband, Lawrence Abrokwah, released a video of her in bed with an unidentified man. In June 2018, Afia took to her Instagram account o throw jabs at Bishop Obinim for living lavish in Dubai. According to her, Bishop Obinim was exploiting his church members to gain money and buy cars for himself and his family while other church members were also in need of money.

“The power of offering….and people are very hungry in his church… 80% of his church members are unemployed and hungry. Ghanaians wake up for the bible said whosoever call upon the name of the Lord shall be save!!!,”

At the aftermath of actor John Dumelo’s wedding, Afia Schwarzenegger described John Dumelo as a man who cannot stay with one woman and should be expected to cheat on his wife after their honey moon.

“The wife is very beautiful but John Dumelo is bigger than one woman. How can we allow only one woman to camp fine boy? All the ladies crying, stop it and take heart. John will service all of you when he returns from his honeymoon. Don’t be worried because somebody has to give birth for him by all means".

