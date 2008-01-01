Adina Thembi Ndamse better known by her stage name as Adina is a Ghanainan- South african Singer, Songwriter, Actress and a reluctant Model. Born on the 3rd of october 1989 in Liberia by the late Dr. Richard Sekumbuzo Ndamse a South African and a Ghanaian mother Mrs. Mercy Ndamse.

She attended Wesley Girls Senior High School and then to the Central University where she obtained a degree in Environmental and Development Studies

The talented singer started singing in her early childhood, she joined the National Theatre Choir where she performed at Kidafest and Fun world shows. At the age of 19 the sensational singer won the music reality show, stars of the future in 2008 organised by Charter House Ghana and eventually became prominence in the ghana music scene.

She is a multiple award winning female vocalist. Her eighth music tited “Too Late” won her two awards, record of the year and female vocalist of the year at the 2018 Vodaphone Music awards in ghana.

