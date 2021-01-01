Hiplife sensation Adam entered the Ghana music industry with a bang following the release of his enormously popular first album.Unlike many other musicians Adam (real name Harrison Raphael Bukari) started as a footballer with dreams of going pro. However through the heavy influence of his musician friends Adam discovered his true love of making music.

One of Adam's idols is the American hiphop artist R Kelly.Rather then copy Kelly's style, however, Adam is content with his developing his own personal musical style.In fact Adam attributes his continued success to his desire to make his music unique.He shot into fame with his hit song, Fa Me Keke,the title song from his debut album.Some of the other tracks on his 11-track album are Be Dua, Serious, and Sheila.

