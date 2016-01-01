Abraham Dwuma Odoom is a Ghanaian politician born August 11 1852, from Twifo Ayaase.He is a member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Twifo Atti Morkwa Constituency in the Central Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He has a certificate from Havard University, J.F. Kennedy School of Governance and a diploma in Accounting from the University of Ghana .

He was a Lead Consultant between ,2016 and 2016 at Ministry of Agric and Natural Resources in Akwa Ibom State - Nigeria and a Policy Advisor between ,2014 and 2016 at Bill/Melinda Gates /J.A. Kufuor Foundation Competitive African Rights Initiative Project - Nigeria .

