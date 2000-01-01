Abena Osei-Asare born 16 January 1979 is a Ghnaian politician and currently the Member of Parliament for Atiwa East Constituency.Abena Osei Asare attended Wesley Girls’ Senior High School in CapeCoast she later acquired her Tertiary education from the University of Ghana,where she studied Economics and Geography.She is a member of the Association of Chattered Certified Accountants ACCA and has a certificate in Dealing from ACI (Financial Markets Association).

She worked at the New York University as the Assistant Director between 2004 and 2007 and also as Customer Team Leader from 2007 to 2009 and also as Dealer for the Treasury Department from 2009 to 2012 both at Barclays Bank Ghana Limited.In the year 2000 she became a member of the New Patriotic Party and it was on the ticket of this political party that she had contested for the Member of Parliament of the then newly created constituency Atiwa East , Eastern Region during the 2012 parliamentary elections.

Abena Osei Asare contested and won the New Patriotic Party parliamentary seat for Atiwa East Constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana,She won this seat during the 2016 Ghanaian general elections.She contested against Asante Foster of the National Democratic Congress and won the election by obtaining 17,399 votes of the 22,486 cast,representing 77.81 percent of total valid votes.

