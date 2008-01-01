Abass Ridwan Dauda is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Sissala East Constituency in the Upper West Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a certificate in broadcasting from Radio Broadcasting and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Islamic University College, Ghana. Abass Ridwan Dauda was the Business Manager at Radford FM from 2008 to 2012 and the administrator of Kolon Global Corporation from 2013 to 2015.

