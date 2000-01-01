Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus) is best described as Ghana's most politically incorrect artist.He is a hiplife artist with a keen interest in politics and social issues.He first made a name for himself singing about events leading to and after Ghana's 2000 general elections.He released his album, "Freedom of Speech" during the 2000 elections in.The track Mesuro Mpo Na Merekeka Yi O (literally meaning I am afraid of what I am saying but I will say it anyway) basically lambasted politicians.His witty and fairly accurate narration of political issues made the song an immediate hit.

In 2001, he followed up with "Freedom of Speech II" which warned the new government to do better or risk losing power in 2004. After the 2004 general elections, he hit back with the single, Agye Gon - analyzing the 2004 campaign process.

In 2007 he changed his approach, this time he specifically talked about Ghana's Parliament in his somewhat poignant, "Letter to Parliament". Letter to Parliament won him a nomination for Best Hip-life Song at the 2008 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

In between his releases, A Plus has also tried his hands on stand-up comedy with relative success.He has carved a niche for himself as the witty politically incorrect artist but in his latest single,A Letter to the West featuring Praye; he makes a complete u-turn to spit conscious and politically correct lyrics about Africa's bane of poor leadership.He talks about wars and poverty in Africa resulting from stinking political leadership.Other popular songs of his are Agye gon, Two paddies, Zilo, Mansa, Asem kese, Igwe, among others.

www.ghanaweb.com